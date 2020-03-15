From awards to our future

I attended the 12th Annual Viola Awards and was again impressed by the diversity of the nominees and the different award categories. Named for Viola Babbitt, an ardent supporter of arts and education, this event was truly reflective of Flagstaff. There were individuals from numerous ethnic groups, different lifestyles and all ages.

The awards covered a broad range of categories including, but not limited to, education for toddlers to senior citizens, arts in its numerous different forms, science and STEAM in it’s multitude of disciplines, and community activists who may champion commonly agreed upon needs or advocate for social change within Flagstaff and our larger national perspective.

The diversity of award categories, nominees and attendees were also reflective of our regional community. Not only were Native people, African-Americans, Latinx and Anglo present, but so was a sense of our natural world as expressed in the arts, music and science. We live in an incredible region that includes aspects of vast rangelands, temperate pinyon-juniper forest, mountainous Ponderosa Pine and Canadian forests. This intermix of nature with human culture is reminder of what we need to preserve within our community and our country – diversity. The very foundation of natural systems that support human culture is the diversity of species, each filling their own niche, each entitled to its own life, liberty and pursuit of existence.