Flagstaff residents hearing flim flam from council on bond promises

The 2020 election is just around the corner and our City Council is hearing and discussing many proposed bond measures to put on the ballot. While we need to look at these proposed bonds and the issues they seek to address, we should also look at a proposition approved by voters of Flagstaff in 2016 and hold our city government accountable for delivering on the promises made in that bond.

Proposition 412 asked for voter approval for a bond to build a courthouse with “a minimum of 200 additional parking spaces in a proposed structure.” (see page #13 of the Voter Information Pamphlet and the Courthouse Proposition 412 Brochure, both produced by the city of Flagstaff before the November 2016 election, available on the city's website). The voters of Flagstaff approved 412 based on information provided by the city. The new city courthouse is currently being built, slated for completion this summer. When it opens, it will no doubt be a sorely needed upgrade from the current courthouse, but the “200 additional parking spaces” promised will be nowhere to be seen and there is no concrete plan for them to be built.