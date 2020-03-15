Flagstaff residents hearing flim flam from council on bond promises

The 2020 election is just around the corner and our City Council is hearing and discussing many proposed bond measures to put on the ballot. While we need to look at these proposed bonds and the issues they seek to address, we should also look at a proposition approved by voters of Flagstaff in 2016 and hold our city government accountable for delivering on the promises made in that bond.
Proposition 412 asked for voter approval for a bond to build a courthouse with “a minimum of 200 additional parking spaces in a proposed structure.” (see page #13 of the Voter Information Pamphlet and the Courthouse Proposition 412 Brochure, both produced by the city of Flagstaff before the November 2016 election, available on the city's website). The voters of Flagstaff approved 412 based on information provided by the city. The new city courthouse is currently being built, slated for completion this summer. When it opens, it will no doubt be a sorely needed upgrade from the current courthouse, but the “200 additional parking spaces” promised will be nowhere to be seen and there is no concrete plan for them to be built.
Downtown stakeholders who advocated for the passage of Proposition 412 have asked our city leaders about this omission many times over the past several years. We have heard hedging, excuses, vaguery and flim flam. When presented with this issue again at the city council meeting March 3, we still heard a plan and commitment that was lacking. It is a tremendous violation of the public trust, and perhaps election law, that we have arrived at this place.
You have free articles remaining.
Thankfully a few councilmembers and the mayor were clear that promises made need to be promises kept, but it remains to be seen if this will happen. This begs a question, can we trust our city government to deliver on the details of a voter-approved bond measure clearly articulated in a city produced informational flyer and a city produced ballot education packet? If we can’t, then how can we trust that anything promised on the 2020 ballot will be delivered?
I encourage anyone who is advocating for, or considering voting for, any bond measures on the 2020 ballot first ask each current city council member and any person running for elected office if they can trust them to deliver on what the voters approve. A good start would be to deliver on Proposition 412.
JOHN VANLANDINGHAM
Flagstaff