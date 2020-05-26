Council doing what is necessary on pension funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We recently read a letter in the Daily Sun that scolded the city council for “kicking the Flagstaff public safety employees retirement obligation down the road.” Nothing could be farther from the truth.

Since I have been on Council, we have substantially increased funding for the retirement fund to address the issue. Several months ago, fellow councilmember Charlie Odegaard and I met with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System administrator and his staff. The meeting yielded a more thorough understanding of the state-run system. Based on that and other meetings, Council and city staff formulated a path to success.

Council has given preliminary approval to a plan that will pay our obligations (currently estimated to be $112 million), will provide more certainty to our costs, will substantially reduce our long-term costs, and will do it without raising taxes. The hard decisions are being made and made presently. Not everyone agrees with the plan, but no one has proposed an alternate plan (except greatly raising taxes).