Coconino Voices: NAU's recent cuts came too soon, should be eye-opener

On one level, NAU’s budget cuts are part of a larger crisis in higher education in which tuition and campus housing have come to substitute for federal and state funding. This explains why NAU has decided to return to on-campus, in-person instruction in the fall rather than providing online curriculum and instruction. It needs the income generated by tuition to survive — even though, from a public health perspective, this is an irresponsible decision. As a society, we need to stop burdening young people with the cost of higher education and recognize that it should be a public good, essential for the health of our democracy and economy.

I wish that NAU, like many other public universities, would take a strong stance in favor of public education and resist going along with a system that tries to provide education on the cheap and paid for by the young. Instead, it has often been compliant in hiring contingent rather than tenure-track faculty and in favoring academic disciplines that bring in outside grants rather than insisting on the value of a well-rounded liberal arts education. As a result, for many years now, many departments have seen high levels of turnover and a shrinking number of faculty.

These trends negatively impact student learning on multiple levels: curriculum becomes unpredictable and illogical; mentors disappear without notice; and the quality of instruction is uneven. For these reasons, morale has been low for many years now; I hope that this recent round of cuts will encourage the university to recognize that it is time to change course.

Leilah Danielson, Ph.D., is a history professor at Northern Arizona University, where she has been since 2003.

