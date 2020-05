An open letter to the Senate and House on LWCF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives,

As Congress works on an economic stimulus package in this time of public health emergency, the below listed local elected officials hope you will invest in our parks, public lands, and outdoor recreation in recognition of their importance to our economy, and to our communities' well-being, through full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

In the weeks and months to come, our nation’s parks, trails, and outdoor spaces will be integral to our nation's coping and recovery. Great parks and green spaces make stronger, healthier communities. Everyone deserves access to the outdoors and the countless benefits parks provide. America’s public lands bring us peace of mind and generate economic revenue - both will be critically needed to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Our national, state and local parks, trails and public lands are a critical economic driver for communities big and small, urban and rural, across the nation. Across the nation, the travel and tourism industries have been taking a hit in the current crisis. Investing now in full funding for LWCF will help with a strong long-term recovery for gateway communities and states that rely on visitors to public lands. Specifically: