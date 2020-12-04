Time for compromise on a coronavirus stimulus bill

It's time for the real leaders to step forward and work on a compromise package because the alarming rise in coronavirus cases presents another threat to the already skittish economy. If more restrictions and limitations are enacted to slow the spread of the virus — as has already happened in many states — it could mean even more job losses and another rise in the unemployment rate that stood at 6.9% at the end of October.

Compromise has taken on a negative connotation in politics over the years as both parties have dug in, often on ideological grounds. But compromise is not only necessary, it has been a mainstay of the American political process since the founding of the republic. Great leaders through the years have long recognized the need to compromise as a way to get things done — and that is what's needed now.

There's a big gap between the $2.2 trillion Democratic proposal and the $500 million suggested by Republicans. That leaves plenty of room for compromise that would provide much-needed assistance to the nearly 12 million Americans who are out of work and the numerous industries that are teetering on the financial edge.