Publisher's Note: Arizona Daily Sun, a local news provider

In the last several years, the Arizona Daily Sun and azdailysun.com have experienced many changes. Most recently, we streamlined our production and moved the printing of the Daily Sun to Phoenix. As you can imagine, I have received many questions concerning the health of our business and industry.
The Daily Sun and azdailysun.com is part of Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of trusted local news, information and a major advertising platform. More than a year ago, Lee purchased Berkshire Hathaway local newspapers and websites. This purchase expanded our footprint nationally and puts us in 77 markets. In April of this year, Lee Enterprises started trading as a Nasdaq-listed security.
We continue to grow our digital offering and now have a full service digital agency, Amplified Digital Services. In addition, we launched a new food-focused digital magazine called Feast and Field. We did not stop there and have a new partnership with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to local business advertisers. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.
What does this mean for the northern Arizona community? We will continue our commitment in giving you — our community — local and trusted news in print, online and on social media. Our audience continues to grow with digital subscriptions, but we will continue to provide home delivery and single copies at local retailers.
Today, we offer advertisers the ability to reach our readers/viewers in our print and online websites, but now we can offer more with Amplified Digital Agency. With our expanded advertising platform, we offer local businesses results-driven methods to reach and engage their audience. You will continue to have local knowledgeable media experts who can assist you in developing a plan to reach your audience. From website design and video advertising to social media marketing, PPC and OTT streaming services and much more.
Please feel free to reach out to me at cbrady@azdailysun.com.