Publisher's Note: Arizona Daily Sun, a local news provider

In the last several years, the Arizona Daily Sun and azdailysun.com have experienced many changes. Most recently, we streamlined our production and moved the printing of the Daily Sun to Phoenix. As you can imagine, I have received many questions concerning the health of our business and industry.

The Daily Sun and azdailysun.com is part of Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of trusted local news, information and a major advertising platform. More than a year ago, Lee purchased Berkshire Hathaway local newspapers and websites. This purchase expanded our footprint nationally and puts us in 77 markets. In April of this year, Lee Enterprises started trading as a Nasdaq-listed security.

We continue to grow our digital offering and now have a full service digital agency, Amplified Digital Services. In addition, we launched a new food-focused digital magazine called Feast and Field. We did not stop there and have a new partnership with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to local business advertisers. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.