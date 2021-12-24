 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Capstone Homes
PRESIDENT’S NOTE

President's Note: Daily Sun and Capstone Homes teaming up to benefit nonprofits

  • 0
Waiting For The New Year

The pine cone hangs above the Weatherford Hotel in downtown Flagstaff waiting for the traditional New Year's Eve Great Pinecone Drop. 

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Flagstaff, we have teamed up with Capstone Homes to promote the season of giving to local food and shelter nonprofits. The campaign will run for the rest of December, promoting donations to Flagstaff nonprofits who work tirelessly to care for those in need.

Today is December 24th, our holiday edition. In this special edition, we will let readers know how to support local nonprofits, utilize the tax credit as well as festive holiday stories.

Capstone Homes believes the act of giving is the heart of happiness and community. Community is at the foundation of every home that they build!

Thank you to Capstone Homes for their partnership in promoting giving to local agencies. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful New Year!

Happy Holidays,

Colleen Brady

People are also reading…

President, Arizona Daily Sun, azdailysun.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)