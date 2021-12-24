President's Note: Daily Sun and Capstone Homes teaming up to benefit nonprofits

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Flagstaff, we have teamed up with Capstone Homes to promote the season of giving to local food and shelter nonprofits. The campaign will run for the rest of December, promoting donations to Flagstaff nonprofits who work tirelessly to care for those in need.

Today is December 24th, our holiday edition. In this special edition, we will let readers know how to support local nonprofits, utilize the tax credit as well as festive holiday stories.

Capstone Homes believes the act of giving is the heart of happiness and community. Community is at the foundation of every home that they build!

Thank you to Capstone Homes for their partnership in promoting giving to local agencies. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful New Year!

Happy Holidays,

Colleen Brady

President, Arizona Daily Sun, azdailysun.com

