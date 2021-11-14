Our View: Nominate Citizens, Organization of the Year for 2021

This year has been a challenging one for a lot of people, even as the pandemic loosens its grip on Flagstaff and the rest of the world to some extent. While things improved over 2020 in several ways, health and economic issues lingered for many.

That makes a Daily Sun annual tradition more important than ever as we try to acknowledge the work done by countless people in this city.

Here's one way to give thanks as the holiday season approaches: honoring a colleague, a neighbor, an acquaintance or someone you've admired from afar with a nomination as Flagstaff Citizen of the Year.

The Daily Sun has been sponsoring the award for more than six decades, and it now includes three categories: Male Citizen, Female Citizen and Organization of the Year. The award recognizes someone who has made Flagstaff a better place in the past year as a volunteer, not in their main line of work. It can be a single project or a continuing cause. Civic groups can nominate this year’s outstanding member, but it can also be a family member, neighbor or friend. Younger, older or in between – there are no limits on these awards.