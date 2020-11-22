Our View: Nominate Citizens, Organization of the Year for 2020

Editor's note: Previously, there was a website set up for submissions for the 2020 version of these awards. Unfortunately, that form was not delivering results, so if you tried to send in something that way, please send an email instead with the new instructions below. For those who have been procrastinating, there's only a week left to give some important recognition to people and organizations who have made a difference.

This year has been a year like no other, with the pandemic changing our way of life in ways few could have expected. In response to the coronavirus in Flagstaff, countless individuals and groups in our community have risen to the challenge, be it healthcare workers, first responders, small business owners, teachers or any number of other people. That makes a Daily Sun annual tradition more important than ever before as we try to acknowledge the work put in by countless people in this city.

Here's one way to give thanks as the holiday season approaches: honoring a colleague, a neighbor, an acquaintance or someone you've admired from afar with a nomination as Flagstaff Citizen of the Year.