More innovative testing strategies needed

It’s a compelling argument. This strategy could allow businesses and schools to reopen more safely and provide a stronger safety net for the country’s most vulnerable populations: nursing homes.

Currently, there are no tests with quick turnarounds that can be self-administered. Federal regulators at the Food and Drug Administration require at least 80% accuracy for new COVID-19 tests. Rapid tests could only be as accurate as 50% or lower, depending on how much of the virus is present. The FDA’s coolness toward less-accurate tests has discouraged companies from attempting to develop them.

But experts contend the widespread, repeated availability of rapid tests makes up for their lack of precision and that they are most sensitive to people with large viral loads. These are likely the people at greatest risk of unknowingly spreading the virus.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working with the company 3M to develop a rapid test. The FDA’s caution is understandable, but it is impeding a potentially valuable tool for combating the coronavirus. The administration should work with researchers to authorize a scaled trial.