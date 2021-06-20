MLB’s tacky problem: It’s time to clean the gunk from baseballs and America’s pastime

For Gaylord Perry, today’s pitcher’s mound would be a candy store.

Perry was a gifted pitcher during the 1970s and later a Hall of Fame inductee, but he also was a notorious cheater. His go-to substance to doctor a baseball was Vaseline, though in his book, “Me and the Spitter,” he said he once tried fishing line oil. Today, however, Perry would delight in the arsenal of substances routinely used by this generation of pitchers. Sunscreen. Hair gel. Distilled Coca-Cola. And of course, Spider Tack.

Spider Tack? Yes, a gluey substance that competitors in strongman tournaments use to help grip 300-pound stones has become a favorite for pitchers desperate for an edge.

This week, Major League Baseball announced a crackdown on doctored baseballs. Pitchers caught cheating will get ejected and suspended for 10 games. Though using foreign substances to alter the movement of the pitch is almost as old as the sport itself, the ubiquity of doctored baseballs has reached new heights. League officials have checked thousands of balls used this season, and sent suspect balls to labs for analysis, The New York Times reported. The verdict: Most of those balls had been tainted with some foreign substance.