How to fix the student debt fiasco (Hint: Not with a $50,000 bailout per student)

But a one-time payment to a specific group now would leave out many others who need help. For example, consider the graduates who have paid off their loans but are far behind in trying to catch up financially. What about help for them? Even more disturbing, the money would do nothing for the young adults who will emerge from college with crushing debt in the future.

College graduates tend to skew higher wage, so a blanket debt payoff would lavish money on a lot of people who are in a good position to pay off some or all of their debt. Some students needed loans even to attend low-tuition public colleges; others chose expensive private schools and big loans, and put off thinking about what the ultimate cost would be. It would be a mistake to treat them all the same.

Instead of trying to pay off some of the debt being amassed, legislation should address why it's being amassed in the first place. Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan would provide a lot more relief for college students at lower cost by making community college tuition-free, providing more Pell Grants for low-income students and offering better financial support for families in general.