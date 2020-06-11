Guest Editorial:World Health Organization’s fumbled COVID-19 message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don’t shrug off your risk of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been in large crowds or other high-risk settings recently, simply because no symptoms were apparent in those nearby. This is an important public health message, one that needs amplifying after a World Health Organization communications fumble earlier this week.

On Monday, WHO epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove generated controversy when she responded to a question at one of WHO’s routine news conferences. Her answer lacked clarity and context. Reports afterward misleadingly summarized that transmission by asymptomatic people is “very rare.” Coverage also wrongly suggested that this was a new WHO position.

Medical experts responded with alarm and disbelief because the agency appeared to ignore accumulating research about COVID-19’s transmission by people before they develop symptoms. The statement also seemed to blow up one of the key rationales for social distancing. Indeed, some social media users quickly jumped to this simplistic conclusion: Since only those with COVID-19 symptoms are contagious, sick people can just stay home and no one else needs to worry about contracting it.

If only it were that easy. “WHO says asymptomatic transmission of COVID is very rare. Just ignore this. It is not true,” Mayo Clinic Dr. Vincent Rajkumar posted on Twitter.