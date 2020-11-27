Guest Editorial: Wise not to wait to build foreign policy team

The situation among career diplomats is so dire that it was the subject of a bracing report from Harvard last week that stated in part that, "The United States Foreign Service is confronting one of the most profound crises in its long and proud history. At a time of pandemic, recession, and mounting global challenges, our nation's career diplomats find themselves without the support, funding, training, and leadership they need to represent the American people effectively overseas and in Washington, D.C."

Blinken "is coming into an institution that he knows really well so that is an important signal both to our friends and our adversaries that this is someone who knows what he is doing, and it's also an important signal to the professionals at the State Department that this is someone who has their confidence and has confidence in them," Mary Curtin, a former envoy who is now diplomat-in-residence at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, told an editorial writer.

Blinken also clearly has the confidence of Biden. World leaders will know he speaks for the president, which will help him act on the president-elect's pledges to rejoin the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organization, and, if the conditions are conducive, the Iran nuclear deal.