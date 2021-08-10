Guest Editorial: Will humanity heed this ‘code red’?

As if to confirm that this summer’s record-breaking heat waves, flooding and wildfires are no freak occurrences, the United Nations released a dire report Monday concluding that the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events. “A code red for humanity,” the report says.

But there’s hope. We can still prevent the worst devastation with radical action to cut carbon emissions over the next decade.

That will take ambitious and committed leadership from the U.S. and other industrialized nations — and a reversal of political lethargy that has slowed progress since the Paris climate agreement in 2015. As of now, the nations responsible for the most emissions are still not cutting carbon fast enough. One test of that leadership will come in November, when world leaders will meet at a United Nations summit in Scotland to hammer out another round of climate pledges.