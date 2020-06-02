Guest Editorial: Why the media can't just ignore Trump's tweets

Trump, to be sure, has broken the mold on presidential behavior (and not in a good way). He seems to conduct foreign policy by impulse, often bypassing the traditional diplomatic channels of his own government as he threatens acts of war or extends olive branches through Twitter. He has fired people in tweets, the presidential equivalent of dumping a girlfriend via text. His tweets, in other words, can break news.

Granted, he has also lied and goaded, trolled and rewarded in less obviously newsworthy ways. But in this era of unprecedented deception and manipulation from the White House and toxic partisanship just about everywhere else, it is all the more important that the media accurately report on the Trump administration, and Trump himself. How to do so is the question.

The work gets even more difficult as Trump and his supporters constantly try to make the media the issue instead of the president’s behavior, and as much of the public conflates talking heads on cable TV roundtables or opinion pieces in newspapers such as this one with news coverage. Add the lightspeed spread of everything, fact and fiction, on social media and the picture becomes even more confusing.