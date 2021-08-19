Guest Editorial: Who really believes Taliban will ensure women's rights?

The Taliban wants to be seen by the world as reformed for the simple reason that Afghanistan is a tattered, broken country with a dysfunctional economy. Taliban leadership needs the pipeline of funds coming from the West to continue unabated. But the image of a Taliban leader interviewed by a female news presenter isn’t going to convince the world, and certainly not Afghan women, that the militant group has rehabilitated itself.

By leaving the country, the U.S. can no longer safeguard Afghan women’s rights as it did before. It still has some leverage, however. It can warn the Taliban that existing sanctions on the group will remain in place unless women’s rights are upheld. That includes allowing girls to attend school and women to work. Any aid to the Taliban regime should also be conditioned on the group’s commitment to women’s rights.

As bungled as the U.S. exit from Afghanistan has been, the Biden administration was right to pull out. To expect America to remain another year, another five years, indefinitely is wholly unrealistic — and not in U.S. national interest. At the same time, it is indeed incumbent upon America to stand up for human rights in every corner of the world. Under the Trump administration, that ideal was shoved aside, forgotten. It must be revived, and it must include the plight of women in Afghanistan.

Ten days before Kabul fell to the Taliban, Mahboob tweeted, “We refuse to leave Afghanistan to a group that s

