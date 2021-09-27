Guest Editorial: What Senate Democrats can do on immigration

Senate Democrats face a stark choice on immigration: improve the lives of millions of immigrants by giving them a path to legal residency — a move that would also prove a boon to the nation's economy — or hide behind a procedural recommendation and expose their rhetoric as empty promises.

It shouldn't be hard to make the right call.

The Senate parliamentarian determined last week that the Democrats' proposal to provide legal status to roughly 8 million people falls outside the boundaries of what can be done through budget reconciliation, a process that allows a simple majority to pass a bill instead of having to meet the usual 60-vote threshold.

But the parliamentarian's decision is only advice, an interpretation by the nonpartisan referee of the Senate's rules, and it can be ignored or overturned. Left with no other choice, the Senate Democratic majority must do just that.

Dismissing that advice is not a decision to be made lightly, of course, but it has happened before — most recently when Republicans removed the 60-vote threshold for voting on Supreme Court nominees when they controlled the chamber. Immigration reform is worth the risk.