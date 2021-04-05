Guest Editorial: We need to rebuild infrastructure -- now

In so doing, there is the promise of healing, building relationships and trust between elected leaders who have lost their taste for aisle-crossing efforts in recent years. Unlike nearly every other issue facing our country, there is not fundamental partisan disagreement about the need to address the decades of neglect to our nation’s vital infrastructure. And the disagreements about whether it ought to include provisions that expand Medicaid, protect organized labor and prioritize green energy, as President Biden wants, can be hashed out by lawmakers working in good faith toward a real solution. Because American needs this solution.

The World War II generation built up America with the New Deal Works Progress Administration projects and then continued after the war with the Eisenhower administration’s interstate highway system. Two generations later, the American Society of Civil Engineers has been trying to sound the alarm about the poor shape of the country’s infrastructure with its annual report card. The latest such report gave the nation a C-minus, which is an improvement over D-plus from the year before. Below average is not good enough.