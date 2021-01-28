Guest Editorial: We must do more faster on climate change

Yes, we can hear the sputtering. This is going to be insanely expensive. But it's unavoidable. Remember, it was a technological leap — harnessing the energy of burned coal to run industrial machinery — that led us to this point, and we are entirely capable of fresh technological breakthroughs to lead us to a different future. There is no single solution. In fact, ending all carbon emissions tomorrow would still leave us the effects of past emissions, which will have to be mitigated through massive reforestation and carbon-removal techniques that do not yet exist. We need new ideas and fresh thinking, not just in how we create energy but in how machinery uses it.

Global leaders know this. It's what led them to the Paris Agreement in the first place. Biden has made the fight a key part of his administration, appointing as his international emissary John Kerry — who as President Barack Obama's secretary of state was a key figure behind the Paris deal — and creating a White House office to direct domestic climate policies. But the horizon is nearing at a faster pace than experts realized just a few short years ago.