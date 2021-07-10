Guest Editorial: Wake up and smell the sulfur, California. Ban fireworks sales

With each fire season, the impact of climate change increases the danger of a massive Independence Day conflagration. The Legislature's final budget deal this year includes $458 million for wildfire prevention and resilience. PG&E is seeking an 18% rate hike to pay for $7.4 billion in fire-prevention upgrades.

Given that level of expenditures to reduce the threat of wildfires, it's mind-boggling that California continues to allow more than 250 cities to sell fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations.

Leaving the regulatory authority to local jurisdictions has created a mishmash of confusing laws that are too easy to get around or ignore. Fireworks sales are banned in Contra Costa. But in nearby Alameda County, they are permitted in the cities of Dublin, Newark and Union City. Every Santa Clara County city outlaws the sale of fireworks — except Gilroy, which is less than an hour drive for any county resident wanting to get their stash.

We saw the result last weekend as another Fourth of July holiday devolved into a cacophony of dangerous explosions that often made sleeping impossible, sent family dogs quivering under beds and unleashed destructive blazes.