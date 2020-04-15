Guest Editorial: Virus forces Supreme Court into transparency -- finally

But the grandstanding argument is bogus. There is no jury at Supreme Court arguments, and lawyers know that the justices don’t appreciate histrionics. As for the justices themselves, there is little indication that they would play to the “crowd” of remote listeners any more than they do to the audience in the courtroom. (And Scalia was far more flamboyant than most justices in his comments, even when audio wasn’t going to be posted the same day.)

Another tired argument against more transparency for the court’s public proceedings is that the court is not like Congress, which long ago welcomed television cameras to its chambers and committee rooms.

Yes, the court is not supposed to be a partisan political institution, a point Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has emphasized. But it is an important institution with an awesome influence on the lives of Americans that ranges from the way police enforce the criminal law to the scope of the right to marry. And while oral arguments aren’t the only factor in the justices’ deliberations, they illuminate the case for and against a legal proposition and provide some insight into how individual justices view their role.

In the same poll in which a large majority said that the court should hear oral arguments remotely during the pandemic, 64% of respondents said that the court should allow television coverage of arguments. Americans should be able to see as well as hear those proceedings even in the absence of a health emergency.

