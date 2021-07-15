Guest Editorial: US military needs a lot more recruits

This limited supply compromises national security. In recent years, the Army has only just barely met the Pentagon’s minimum cognitive-aptitude benchmark for new personnel. What’s more, recruits tend to be drawn from a shrinking segment of the population – from a small number of mostly southern states and families of veterans, a group whose share of the population is lower than at any time since World War II. The armed forces continue to enjoy public support, but this skewing of the recruiting pool risks widening the divide between service members and the citizens they’re sworn to defend.

The U.S. needs to persuade a broader cross section of Americans to consider military service. More generous enlistment bonuses should be offered to candidates who are qualified for critical positions and willing to sign up for six-year contracts. The services should expand outreach beyond recent high-school graduates to community-college and technical-college students, who are more likely to have specialized skills and score higher on aptitude tests. More recruiters should be stationed in communities with low military participation, and those who bring in high-performing recruits should be rewarded. To attract enlistees from non-traditional backgrounds, a greater share of the Pentagon’s $500 million advertising budget should be spent on social-media campaigns emphasizing the career benefits of joining the military, as a new YouTube series for the Army aims to do.