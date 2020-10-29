Guest Editorial: U.S. needs to help world conquer COVID

Perhaps the most self-damaging aspect of this unwillingness to join COVAX is that it limits America's access to potential COVID-19 vaccines. COVAX is a way to help supply poorer countries with vaccines as soon as they become available, but it's also an insurance policy for wealthy countries, giving them access to the earliest effective shots, even if they've put their money on other candidates.

COVAX is supporting the development of at least nine vaccines now, and may eventually help fund as many as 18. It hopes to buy 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, prioritizing front-line health care workers and highly vulnerable people worldwide. Its more affluent partner countries have contributed about three-quarters of the $2 billion that COVAX aims to raise by the end of this year to help pay for shots in poorer countries.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is investing some $18 billion through Operation Warp Speed to secure supplies of at least six potential vaccines now in development. If one of these turns out to be the first to work safely, Americans will be in luck. But if one of the many others reaches the finish line sooner, the U.S. will want to procure it — and it could if it joined COVAX. Even if an American-backed vaccine is an early success, the U.S. could buy additional doses, beyond the number it has contracted for. Countries can access enough doses for 20% of their populations through COVAX, provided there are enough to go around.