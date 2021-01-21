Guest Editorial: U.S. can breathe sigh of relief -- for a day

Befitting the urgency of the hour, Biden said he would spend his first day as president taking executive action on the pandemic, creating a new coordinator for all federal COVID-19 efforts and mandating that anyone in a federal building or traveling across state lines wear a face mask. He also announced that he would call on federal agencies to consider extending the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until at least March 31 and the student loan payment freeze through Sept. 30, wisely seeking to continue two worthwhile Trump policies.

Other orders queued up by Biden seek to erase the mistakes of the past four years, a task that sadly ranks as a top priority. These include calling on federal agencies to undo or revisit Trump administration regulations that harmed public health or the environment, rolled back greenhouse gas regulations such as the vehicle fuel economy standards, and opened more protected public lands to drillers and miners. He also announced plans to scrap a number of Trump’s more xenophobic immigration policies, including the efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.