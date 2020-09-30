Guest Editorial: Trump's bullying an insult to the American people

Anyone who watched Donald Trump’s debates with Hillary Clinton in 2016 was on notice that he would likely be aggressive and obnoxious in his first debate with Joe Biden. But Trump’s bullying performance in Cleveland on Tuesday evening — which overwhelmed moderator Chris Wallace — was an insult to the American people.

We can argue about which candidate won the debate, such as it was. Our view is that the former vice president, while put on the defensive by Trump’s insult-comic shtick, managed to focus effectively on facts about Trump’s atrocious administration that matter: his epic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, his failure to produce a health insurance plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, his stoking of racial divisions.

But we worry that these and other points were lost in the chaotic back-and-forth of the exchange. Americans could be excused for turning off the television in disgust, not only at Trump but at the failure of the Commission on Presidential Debates to prevent the president from hijacking the forum. The commission has given Biden ample reason to refuse to participate in anymore such encounters, though his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, suggested afterward that he would not decline.