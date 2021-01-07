Guest Editorial: Trump is responsible for Capitol siege

Farce edged toward insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as a mob thousands strong — egged on by President Donald Trump — breached barriers and forced their way into the halls of Congress, sending members and Vice President Mike Pence fleeing to safety and halting the process that would certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

At what point does this get called an attempted coup?

It has often been said that if the United States were to succumb, it would be because of an attack from within, not an assault by terrorists or by a foreign adversary. And indeed, democracy is under actual, physical assault, in the Capitol, by Americans inflamed by the president of the United States, because he rejected the decisions made by voters, states and courts. This display of distrust in American institutions is far beyond what Osama bin Laden or Vladimir Putin could have hoped for. This was their goal: to destabilize and delegitimize.

Earlier, Trump appeared at a rally of his supporters outside the White House and repeated his baseless allegations that he had been cheated out of a second term, urged attendees to march to the Capitol and even said he would join them (he did not).