Guest Editorial: Time to level playing field in college athletics

Because college admission is a zero-sum game, that means fewer spots available for the non-athletes, especially low-income Black and Latino students who haven’t had the advantage of being chauffeured by their parents to a rowing club or horse stable. It ends up being another form of systemic racism that should be particularly taken to heart now, during nationwide discussions of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Contrary to popular belief, most varsity teams don’t bring in the sort of big alumni donations that more than defray the cost. Studies have found that their contributions would not fall precipitously if teams were cut. Most teams cost more than they bring in anyway; at all but a few schools, even football is a drain on university coffers, benefiting relatively few students.

As Americans discuss the unaffordability of college tuition and whether it would be possible to make higher education free, as many European nations do, they should observe one way in which those overseas colleges keep costs low: They have few if any varsity sports.

About 13% of Stanford students are college athletes. That’s 900 spots at a highly sought-after school that accepts only about 5% of applicants.