Guest Editorial: Time to bail out child care providers

Now — just as parents start to return to work — child care providers have real questions about whether they’ll even be able to resume operations.

Providers are struggling to keep up with the latest public health guidance about whether it is or isn’t safe to reopen, so many are staying on the sidelines until there’s more certainty. Nor is there a clear answer yet on whether summer camps and community centers will be able to open.

Then there are the teachers and caregivers themselves, many of whom are older or have health issues that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. And it’s still hard to find the masks, gloves and hand sanitizers that are essential safety supplies.

The economics of child care are hard, too. To help minimize exposure and contain outbreaks, facilities are limited to 10 kids per classroom no matter the age, down from 24 in classrooms with older children. That cap may make sense for health reasons, but it dramatically reduces revenue. For some providers such a small enrollment may not cover their expenses, leaving them unable to reopen.