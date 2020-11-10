Guest Editorial: Time for Trump to honor his oath of office

"This is exactly what our foreign adversaries want to happen," Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who is a Republican, told the editorial board. " Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, what they want is they want people to lose confidence in our democratic institutions. They want people to believe our election wasn't fair.

"They want to undermine our representative form of democracy. They want to undermine our republic. They want the discord, because when people lose faith in our elections, they don't believe that the elected leaders are legitimate. And that undermines democracy at its core foundation."

The Constitution and state elections laws map the way. Votes must be counted and certified, then the Electoral College must pick the president. That process does need national reform, as this editorial page has outlined previously. But the laws must be followed, and Trump and Biden are as subject to them as every voter in every state.