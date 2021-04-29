Guest Editorial: There is no absolute right to refuse vaccination

Drawing the lines on vaccine mandates can be tricky. We don’t require flu vaccination for public school students, but we do require the shots that guard against measles, mumps and rubella and a host of other diseases.

Yet some things are clear.

No one has the right to sicken anyone else or start a new spike in cases through carelessness or their own sense of “personal choice.” At the same time, people who have a valid medical reason not to be vaccinated — and they are extremely few — should get a pass.

Private businesses and employers have a right to set the rules for their customers, employees and anyone else who comes through their doors. Medical staff shouldn’t be allowed to sicken patients — or one another — with a potentially deadly virus. Foreign visitors to the United States also should have to show that they have gotten the shots or submit to quarantine, just as U.S. tourists to the European Union will have to do this summer.

At the other end of the spectrum, should widespread vaccination and advances in treatment bring COVID-19 to the point where it is no more dangerous than the flu — which isn’t exactly safe, killing 30,000 to 50,000 Americans a year on average — the rules should be no more onerous than they are for that disease. Here’s hoping that day isn’t too far off.