Guest Editorial: The timely lessons of Juneteenth: The struggle continues

The answer? Clearly still aspirational. We are not yet there, not by any reasonable measure. Not when blacks suffer higher unemployment, worse health care outcomes — including a greater likelihood of death from the coronavirus — more often victimized by violence, more commonly imprisoned, receive lower pay and less schooling than their white counterparts. And the list of inequities is much, much longer than that.

That makes Juneteenth the right holiday for the times. Not just because it’s about achieving freedom and equality for those who had previously been enslaved, but because of its peculiar circumstances. Juneteenth is not set on the day that Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox. That was more than two months earlier, on April 9. It is not celebrated on the day that Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. That was more than two years prior, on Jan. 1, 1863.

No, Juneteenth recognizes the day the last outpost of slavery was given the word that the chains were coming off. It’s the day in 1865 when Gordon “The Rock of Chickamauga” Granger, a Union general, came to Galveston, Texas, to read aloud orders that all enslaved people in Texas had been set free — and had with him enough troops to make sure that directive was enforced.