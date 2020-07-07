Guest editorial: The great outdoors may get greater, thanks to Congress

The fund was established in 1965 and has been used nationwide to invest in city and state parks, protect watersheds and working farms, preserve battlefields, and critical habitat. The program has never had stable funding.

LWCF is funded not through tax dollars, but revenue from federal leases to companies drilling for oil and gas, largely offshore. It is a compromise balancing energy needs with environmental priorities, where the dirty hand washes the other clean. But pinning this conservation program’s dependence on a fossil fuel future is not sustainable. And given the risks of offshore drilling, future administrations may limit new leases (as candidate Joe Biden has proposed), diminishing this revenue source as old ones expire.

While the Great American Outdoors Act provides $9.5 billion to fix and repair our aged national park infrastructure — and we fervently hope that Independence National Historical Park is near the top of the list — the National Park Service recently estimated its deferred maintenance at $12 billion. Our public lands are already underresourced and overused. If travel restrictions and the threat of contagion curb far-flung travel, we can expect even more people trying to enjoy America’s parks. That extra burden may mean this $9.5 billion may not stretch far enough.