Guest Editorial: The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about still having to wear one

And then, of course, there’s the ongoing misunderstandings about masks as well as the unfortunate politics of mask wearing that have plagued the COVID-19 pandemic since its early days. So, let’s be clear: There is light at the end of the tunnel. The pandemic is headed toward an end, but it’s not quite there yet. There are still too many Americans who are reluctant or unable to get the vaccine and children who are, as yet, ineligible for it. And so, while government mandated restrictions do not need to be where they were at the peak of the outbreak, a certain amount of caution is sensible.

In Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott indicated Tuesday that mask restrictions come off when 65% of city residents are partially vaccinated, instead of the current 52%. And even then, a store owner would be perfectly within her rights to still require masks of her customers. Government sets a safety floor, not the ceiling. Private citizens are within their rights to set reasonable standards, too. Want to keep wearing a mask after all rules are lifted? Go for it.