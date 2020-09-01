Guest Editorial: The census -- and democracy -- is in trouble

In fact, Kenneth Prewitt, who oversaw the 2000 census, told a conference this summer that the current count has endured more political interference “than any other census in our history” and that it “has certainly led to a decline in the confidence in the Census Bureau.” As for the count itself, Prewitt said, “if the current situation holds, I do not expect a census of a quality that the Census Bureau will even want to release the data…. We’re in for a brutal battle over the next two or three months.”

So what to do? If the critics’ worries prove out and there are massive undercounts in immigrant-heavy and low-income areas, the ensuing reapportionment will likely tilt in favor of the Republicans who have pursued policies seemingly designed to, at a minimum, undermine the census takers. Remember, the push to add the citizenship question arose from a Republican political operative, Thomas B. Hofeller, who specialized in gerrymandering, and among Commerce Department officials who urged the Justice Department to ask for the question under the pretext that it was needed to enforce the Voting Rights Act. The U.S. Supreme Court saw through that charade and stripped the question from the census.