Guest Editorial: The 46th president: Familiar problems, a new beginning

How fitting that the latest opinion surveys show Trump’s approval rating the lowest of any president ever polled. That he apparently plans not to attend his successor’s inauguration, the first such absence in a century and a half of presidential transitions, is disgraceful but somehow fitting in what it says about his moral character.

Under different circumstances, the country’s desire for a replacement in the Oval Office would seem a political advantage. But, alas, the well of political opinion seems too poisoned for that. Biden has promised to make changes, not just in policy but in perspective: a president who governs all, not just his devout supporters; a president who prizes his appointees’ expertise, not just their slavish devotion; a president willing to work with Congress, not just his political allies; a president who takes the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough to wear a mask and redouble federal efforts to get vaccinations in the arms of more Americans, not just shift blame to others.