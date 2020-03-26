Guest Editorial: Thank health-care workers by staying at home

An emergency room doctor in New York City got thrust into an international spotlight this week when former President Barack Obama responded to what he had posted on Twitter. The doctor’s theme: a day in the ER.

Identified on social media as Dr. Craig Spencer, the NYC physician in a burst of tweets documented a typical day under the COVID-19 pandemic. It begins with a pot of coffee and a “cacophony of coughing” when he steps in the hospital.

“You take (the) signout sheet from the previous team, but nearly every patient is the same, young & old: Cough, shortness of breath, fever. They are really worried about one patient. Very short of breath, on the maximum amount of oxygen we can give, but still breathing fast.

“You immediately assess this patient. It’s clear what this is, and what needs to happen. You have a long and honest discussion with the patient and family over the phone. It’s best to put her on life support now, before things get much worse.”