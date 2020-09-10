Guest Editorial: Telling truth on COVID would have saved lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is at approximately 190,000. It is a staggering loss of life, one that surpasses the combined number of American deaths from World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. And the virus is still far from under control, with another 218,000 Americans predicted to die from COVID-19 by January.

How many loved ones would still be with us now had the United States mobilized as soon as its leaders understood this dire viral threat? The nation is compelled to ask that after a new book details the shocking gap between what President Donald Trump knew about this pathogen and his early public pronouncements on it.

The book’s author is one of America’s best-known journalists, Bob Woodward. Along with Carl Bernstein, his reporting for The Washington Post led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The tome’s title is “Rage,” and while it won’t be released until Sept. 15, audio recordings have been released and excerpts have been published in the Post.