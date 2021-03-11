Guest Editorial: Taking stock a year after COVID strikes

What if I had quit work and not brought the virus home to my family? What if I had cared for my parents myself and not persuaded them to move into assisted living? What if urging them to forgo independence for the sake of safety brought them to an early death?

Young children, too, must wrestle with the deaths of parents and grandparents — role models they otherwise would rely on to guide them through these terrifying times. Communities must grapple with members taken from them prematurely, with potential unfulfilled. It’s not a lost generation but a random collection of holes ripped in the multi-generational fabrics that bind families, neighborhoods, communities. We’ll never be able to envision what kind of quilt those missing fragments might make if we stitched them together.

We fix on milestones, as though the 500,000th death somehow means more than the 499,999th. In reality, because health officials were so late to understand the sweep of this infection, we can’t even rely on the numbers. So these astoundingly high death counts are just floors, really, the minimum measure of what we know, not of what has occurred.

But one thing is certain: The count continues, as does the economic pain that has befallen people untouched by the virus itself, with careers and entire industries upended.