Guest Editorial: Supreme Court should reject Trump's cynical attacks on the census

Now he's trying to cook the final numbers sent to the states under a July memo in which Trump asserted that, when it comes to congressional reapportionment, "it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status under the Immigration and Nationality Act."

If the president's scheme is found to be lawful, California, Texas and Florida each might lose at least one seat (with more than 2 million migrants living in the state without authorization, California could lose up to three seats) to which they otherwise would be entitled, while Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio could each gain a seat.

The legal fight has been complicated by COVID-19-related delays in the count, and the time it's taking the Census Bureau to process the data. Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall told the justices Monday that he thought it "very unlikely" the government would have enough data to exclude all immigrants living here illegally from the final count. He said the government may ultimately seek to exclude specific and more easily counted subgroups — such as people in immigration detention — that he suggested would have a minimal impact on reapportionment. And it could be the numbers won't get reported to the White House until after Trump is replaced on Jan. 20 by President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes the scheme.