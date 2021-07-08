Guest Editorial: Sprinter's suspension fair, but rule is not

Marijuana use also is legal in 40 countries. But WADA’s only concern should be athletes’ safety and the performance-enhancing properties of various substances, not what any government thinks. The NFL, MLB and NHL already have stopped suspending athletes for marijuana use. It’s also worth considering that marijuana is detectable in drug tests for up to weeks after it was most recently used, long after its effects have subsided.

Somehow, it doesn’t seem completely coincidental that Richardson’s sad tale occurred at about the same time that the International Swimming Federation (FINA) ruled against allowing swim caps designed for natural Black hair to be used in competition. The reason for the decision, now being reconsidered after public backlash, was that the cap, which allows room for more voluminous hair, did not follow the “natural shape of the head.” Which is important for ... what, exactly?

The problem is, FINA didn’t provide a reason based on studies or issues of competitive advantage. If there is a legitimate reason for its decision, it should reveal that — and then look for a way to level the pool for all swimmers. If not, it should reverse itself and apologize for sticking to a hidebound tradition that puts Black athletes at a disadvantage.

These seemingly disparate issues — marijuana use and swim caps — nonetheless speak to the same flaw in the world of Olympic sports: the apparent unwillingness of powerful governing agencies to show that their rules are based on fairness and science. It’s time they recognized that it’s no longer enough to just issue edicts from Mt. Olympus.

