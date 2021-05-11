Guest Editorial: Serious mistake to punish Liz Cheney

House Republicans in Washington will decide Wednesday whether to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House. That’s their prerogative. It happens locally too. Leadership roles in political parties are highly partisan. They are tests of loyalty to party leaders — in this case, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

But what a mistake this overthrow would be. The nation is watching as the Republican Party devours its own.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Cheney have been sounding the alarm since the November election and subsequent Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol: Former President Donald Trump’s continued claims of mass election fraud and his refusal to accept responsibility for the Capitol riot lay dangerous sod for the future of the country. They won’t support him, they’re vocal about it, and they’re willing to lose their positions in Congress, should voters oust them, to stand their ground.

In a May 5 Washington Post op-ed, Cheney wrote: “The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution. In the immediate wake of the violence of Jan. 6, almost all of us knew the gravity and the cause of what had just happened — we had witnessed it firsthand.”