Guest Editorial: Second stimulus welcome, but won't be enough

The larger amount would undoubtedly solve a lot of problems for people struggling to keep themselves or their businesses going during the pandemic. That's why it's tempting to tell Trump, "Let's do it!" as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did on Twitter.

But as we noted last week, it’s an inefficient way to help those who need it most. About 85% of Americans are slated to receive at least some direct aid; although every one of them will be happy to accept Uncle Sam’s handout, most of them don’t need the money and many will simply sock it away for the day they do. Those dollars provide neither relief nor stimulus.

We don’t begrudge the enthusiasm voiced by politicians like Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the larger checks. They’ve long sought to have the federal government do more to help people in a downturn, even if the government overspends in the process. They’re consistent, at least.

But there’s no principle animating Trump, other than his desire to generate headlines. Here, he appears to be trying to buy popularity by showering the public with taxpayer money, which is just demagoguery. And beyond being irresponsible fiscal policy, it’s irresponsible governance.