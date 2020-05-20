Guest Editorial: Safety over speed needed for virus vaccine

But some of the batches made by California-based Cutter Laboratories failed to deactivate the live virus and ended up causing 40,000 polio infections, killing 10 children and leaving dozens more paralyzed. The incident led to better government oversight of vaccine production, but it’s also a cautionary tale about cutting regulatory corners.

And it seems they have to be cut to meet such an ambitious deadline. “I don’t see a path by which you can collect enough efficacy and safety data by the end of the year,” one member of a National Institutes of Health private-public partnership working on a COVID-19 vaccine told Science magazine. Even Trump’s own experts suggest the timeline is unrealistic.

Typically it takes years, not months, to complete the three phases of clinical trials that take place before a vaccine can be marketed. In the first phase, a small number of volunteers receive the vaccine candidate and are monitored by researchers who collect data about how it affects the participants.

In the second and third phase, an increasingly large group of participants representing different subsets of the population are inoculated with the proposed vaccine. These phases ensure that a successful vaccine candidate is safe for a broad cross-section of people and that it offers protection from the virus.