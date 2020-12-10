Guest Editorial: Rushed executions prove death penalty is arbitrary

Every presidential administration rushes to rack up a last few accomplishments as it enters its final weeks, but at no time in U.S. history has the race to finish an agenda also included killing a slew of federal prisoners.

Since July, when the federal government executed the first prisoner in nearly two decades (most death penalties are meted out in state prisons for state crimes), it has used lethal injections to kill eight people, and intends to kill five more before President Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, leave office on Jan. 20.

At the moment, the federal government accounts for just over half of the 15 death sentences carried out this year. If both of the pending executions this week are carried out, then 10 of the 17 conducted this year will have been directly as a result of the Trump administration's revival of federal executions.

Counted another way, were it not for the sudden — and overtly political — resumption of federal executions under Trump and Barr, there would have been seven executions nationwide this year, the fewest since 1983 and part of a clear downward trend from a peak of 98 executions in 1999. Granted, the number of executions this year likely would have been higher were it not for lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trend would have remained the same.