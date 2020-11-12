Guest Editorial: Republicans need to stop indulging Trump's denial

Given what we know about Donald Trump, it's futile to urge him to accept defeat gracefully and put the welfare of the country above the gratification of his bruised ego. Nor would there be much point in calling on an incorrigibly dishonest president to stop serving up conspiracy theories about a rigged election. This, after all, is the man who made baseless allegations about voter fraud in the 2016 election because he couldn't accept losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

But it's important to call out other public officials who are enabling the president in his divisive denial of reality. They include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and, surprisingly, the head of the General Services Administration, who has declined so far to authorize full cooperation with Joe Biden's transition team. Her stance has allowed the rest of the administration to keep the transition on ice.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said Tuesday that Trump "may not have been defeated." In more anodyne comments, McConnell said Trump's legal challenges were "not unusual" and are "no reason for alarm." Similarly, McCarthy told Fox News on Sunday that "what we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed and every legal challenge should be heard. Then, and only then, America will decide who won the race."