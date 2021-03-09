Guest Editorial: Reducing gun violence should be top Biden priority

Meanwhile, Arkansas just joined the growing list of states with a "stand your ground" law allowing people to use guns if they feel threatened — even if they can safely walk away from danger. Researchers have found that these statutes haven't decreased violent crime (and in some cases have increased gun violence), contrary to their backers' promises, and that white people were more likely to successfully use the defense than people of color.

Such is the pernicious nature of fear. To guard against the specter of social collapse, people buy guns, which then are more likely to be used to kill a family member or commit suicide than to defend home and hearth from the thundering hordes.

So, yes, in the name of fear more Americans have been arming themselves with more guns, thus putting themselves or loved ones at a higher risk of death by gunfire. That reality, backed up by numerous studies, apparently matters less than the unsubstantiated fear that Armageddon may be just around the corner.

This is not a new problem, just a fresh wrinkle in a continuing crisis. Yet because of the intransigence of the Second Amendment hard-liners, the federal government has no coordinated approach to examining the roots of gun violence and the links between easy access to firearms and suicides.