Guest Editorial: Protesting injustice is your sacred right as an American

Other bills give police greater leeway to characterize protests as “riots” and to charge peaceful protesters with rioting because of the actions of others in their presence. A New Jersey bill, if passed, would have imposed up to five years in prison for participating in a protest in which any other person caused damage of more than $2,000.

That would have categorized protesters against the brutal killing of George Floyd as rioters, not because of any act they committed, but because they expressed their dissent at the same time or in the same place as violent lawbreakers.

“One person’s decision to resort to violence does not strip other protesters of their right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” as PEN quotes United Nations special rapporteurs for freedom of expression and assembly. “This right is not a collective right; it is held by each of us individually.”

Other proposals seek to turn protesters into terrorists. A North Carolina bill, for example, would create the crime of “economic terrorism” and permits prosecution against any person who has committed obstruction with the intention to influence government action.

In other words, an act of temporary civil disobedience would be an act of terrorism. Such a law would make Susan B. Anthony a terrorist for pushing a ballot into a ballot box. It would make other American heroes terrorists for taking a seat on a bus or at a lunch counter, walking across a bridge, stopping work or doing any of the other things that have won Americans some of their most cherished rights and liberties. Watch out for attempts to intimidate people who would protest the gap between what we know to be legal and what we know to be just.

