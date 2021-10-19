Guest Editorial: Powell preached decency and integrity -- and he was strong enough to admit he’d made mistakes

His values, he told the 1996 convention audience, had been reinforced by his parents: “Integrity, kindness and godliness, they taught us, were right. Lying, violence, intolerance, crime and drugs were wrong and, even worse than wrong, in my family, they were shameful. We were taught that hard work and education were the keys to success in this country.”

If you teach your kid to value integrity and abhor lies, you also teach them to admit when they are wrong, a skill that eludes so many of those who pursue politics and view such admissions as declarations of weakness.

Not so Powell.

In 2003, he made the case for war against Iraq to the United Nations, drawing on American intelligence agencies’ faulty findings on Iraq’s purported weapons of mass destruction program and standing behind its “accuracy.” Indisputably, the self-described “reluctant warrior” was being used by his bosses as cover. There is no better advocate for war than someone known to be so averse to its propagation.

That United Nations testimony could be seen as a tragic mistake with horrific global consequences, made worse by Powell embellishing that which made the case he was presenting and omitting that which did not. Many might argue he should have resigned instead of being party to a falsehood.